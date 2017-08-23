Barkha Bisht Sengupta Lashes Out At Gagan Kang’s Friends For Not Attending His Funeral!

Barkha Bisht Sengupta and Gagan Kang have worked together in the mythological TV show Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman!

It came as a shock to the industry when the two television stars Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania passed away in a road accident on last Saturday. Gagan’s funeral was performed in a crematorium in Malad, Mumbai. But it was skipped by many of his friends. The same friends had posted their condolences on the social media but did not come to attend the funeral. And now the actor’s ex-co-star Barkha Bisht Sengupta has reacted on the same.

Barkha and Gagan have worked together in the mythological TV show Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. While taking to tellychakkar.com, the actress expressed her disappointment.

For life and death are one … even as the river and sea are one …. to my wonderful co-star, friend and human being …. may you Rest in Peace Gagan …. #gagankang A post shared by Barkha Sengupta (@barkhasengupta) on Aug 20, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

She said, “Why were the others who posted on social media not present there yesterday? They claimed to be his friends, right? I knew him very well and it is heartbreaking. He loved life and was a god-fearing man. At times, he would be late on the sets because he would be busy with his daily pooja. It makes me question the existence of God.”

There were reports that the late actor was allegedly drunk while the accident happened. Rubbishing all such reports, Barkha said, “He would barely drink. He was a vegetarian during the festival periods. He was a non-smoker. So I cannot believe, he was drunk. He liked speeding indeed but he was careful and not reckless.”

While speaking about the grief of the late actor’s mother, she said, “I’m a mother myself and trust me, nothing for a mother is worse than the death of her child.”

They were reportedly returning to their Goregaon home from their studio in Umbergaon in Gujarat. Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania were both a part of the mythological serial Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai which airs on Colors.