Behind The Scenes Of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest Jewellery Ad

No glitter, no glamour, Malabar Gold & Diamond’s latest brand film, which has become the trending topic in India is positioned around a telephonic conversation between a husband and wife, but both the husband and wife happens to be the Bollywood celebs- Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

All the jewelers were focusing on the end user – the woman, often shown as a bride. In its latest ad film, the jewelry brand Malabar Gold & Diamonds, takes an unconventional route and shifts focus to a very important segment of the buyer pool – men looking to gift jewelry to their partners. As the brand is all geared to focus more on diamond gifting it tries to position itself as a man’s choice for his better half.

Celebrate the beauty of life! Swearing by their tagline, the brand raises its volume saying, ‘Every woman in this world likes two things – surprise and diamond!’. Imbibing this mindfully in their campaign, the #KareenasAnniversarySurprise film captures the tale of a surprise! Placing their brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan in the one-minute film, Malabar Gold and Diamonds brightens a new phase in the jewelry advertisement.

The campaign has garnered more than 8 million views on YouTube and social media in a week and even became the nationwide trending in India. It has managed to open conversations and there are a lot of positive sentiments on social media with regards to the campaign. More than 10000 tweets floated in the virtual platform with the following hashtags – #KareenasAnniversarySurprise,#WhoSurpriseKareena,#KareenaSurprised

Bollywood film director and writer Vinil Mathew have directed the film for Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ brand communication agency Takashi Waltar.