Behind The Scenes: Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma Flutter Around In Fields In Butterfly Video

The ‘Butterfly’ song pleased our eyes and hearts just like a butterfly does. The celebratory song got everyone dancing to its Indie music. However, the team of Jab Harry Met Sejal had a lot more fun shooting it than what could be seen in the song.

‘Butterfly’ is very different from what we have seen in the mini trails, trailer, and other songs. Not only is the song shot in India, while others are shot in Europe, the song also showcases Anushka Sharma in a Punjabi attire.

The song explores a whole new aspect of the story of Harry and Sejal. ‘Butterfly’ is as Punjabi as it gets with the sarso ka khet, mela and the beautiful locations.

The ‘behind the scenes’ video of ‘Butterfly’ showcases the team having fun and fluttering in the fields like birds. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma both are seen soaked in the Punjabi vibe as they enjoy the traditional setting of the song.

Director Imtiaz Ali describes the song as happiness, celebration, fiesta in the true Punjabi way. He is also seen directing the actors in the most hilarious ways, as he asks Anushka to run over everything she finds in her way.

The BTS video also highlights the significance of the monuments and locations the song is shot at. Choreographer Bosco is also seen talking about the shoot and the director.

A glimpse of the fun and friendly bond of the actors and director is on display as we see Imtiaz and Anushka joking around and pulling each other’s legs.

Imtiaz Ali talks about the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan, as there was a huge crowd around the sets to catch a glimpse of the Superstar.

The songs ‘Radha’, ‘Beech Beech Mein’, ‘Safar’ and of course ‘Butterfly’ along with the mini trails and trailer are ruling the hearts and minds of the people. The audience is eagerly awaiting the release of the highly anticipated film.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.

Watch Video Here: