Besides Judwaa 2, Guess What Jacqueline Fernandez Is Upto!

Jacqueline Fernandez has had a busy first half. The actress was in the news for shooting back to back films. Starting from Raj and DK’s ‘A Gentleman to Drive’ to now ‘Judwaa 2’, Jacky has got absolutely no time for a breather.

The actress has been juggling with filming her upcoming next, along with dubbing for respective films. In fact further, the second half of the year is going to be equally or more consuming as she has back to back releases. These will also involve promoting her films and a few that would get into post production.

The actress apart from completing her projects had also devoted her time to a campaign one of it’s kind for a global ban on cosmetics animal testing. Jacky also plans to take the Forever Against Animal Testing (FAAT) campaign to the United Nations and request an international convention banning cosmetics testing on animals. She has also paralleled an actively working towards her cause of Marine Conservation. Leaving absolutely no free time on hand.

Nonetheless, Jacky is enjoying it to the fullest. She keeps posting few glimpses of each day happenings on her social media handles and keeps treating fans with a fresh story every once in a while!

The actress will be seen in a fresh casting, romancing Sidharth Malhotra and Sushant Singh in her forthcoming films.

