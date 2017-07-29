Bhoomi Poster 2: Sanjay Dutt’s Intense Fiery Look Will Give You Jitters

After the teaser poster created a storm, today the makers of Bhoomi released the main poster and it has created even more curiosity about the film. The poster which has an intense looking Sanjay almost glaring with eyes full of anger and his hair and face covered with mud has got everyone talking about the film directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Director Omung Kumar says, ”When the teaser poster came, I had said that people will want to know more & more and this poster is testimony to Sanjay’s amazing way of transforming and portraying different characters & intensity.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, ”This poster is just a slice of the magic of Sanjay Dutt and the intensity of his role in Bhoomi.” Producer Sandeep Singh adds, ”Bhoomi is vintage Baba. I think his fans have been waiting too long for him and I am quite confident that they won’t be disappointed.” ‘Bhoomi’ is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama.

Omung Kumar’s ‘Bhoomi’ starring Sanjay Dutt is ready to hit theatres on September 22, 2017. With ‘Bhoomi‘, fans and supporters of Sanjay Duttwill see him for the first time after his return to Bollywood. This revenge drama is made under the banner of Bhushan Kumar led T-Series and Sandeep Singh and Omung Kumar’s production house Legend Studios.

National Award-winning director Omung Kumar’s ‘Bhoomi‘ not only marks the much awaited comeback of everyone’s favourite Sanjay Dutt, but is also supported with a strong storyline, something that will portray Sanjay Dutt in a never-seen avatar. The film essentially is an emotional- revenge drama, that revolves around the relationship between a father and daughter.

Director Omung Kumar adds, “As a director it is going to be a challenge given that we have a tight schedule, but that’s what excites me about filmmaking. I think deadlines work for my creative instinct.”

Watch Video : Sanjay Dutt’s Wife Maanayata Looks SIZZLING Hot In Holiday Photos!