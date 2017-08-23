Bhoomi Song Lag Ja Gale: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Melodious Voice Lents Magic To This Romantic Number

The second song, ‘Lag Ja Gale’ from Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Haydari’s upcoming film Bhoomi is here:

The second song, ‘Lag Ja Gale’ from Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Haydari’s upcoming film Bhoomi is finally out. The lyrical and soulful number is composed by Sachin-Jigar in the voice of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. This song is sure to be one of the top romantic songs of the year soon.

The romantic song showcases lovely chemistry between Aditi and Sidhanth Gupta. Aditi like always looks stunning in the song while Sidhanth looks charming. It’s a very beautiful and fresh song that you might love to hear on a repeat mode.

Enjoy the song below:

Talking about the recently released trailer, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjay Dutt perfectly complement each other in their roles as daughter and father. Sharad Kelkar plays the role of a villain against Sanjay Dutt in Bhoomi and there couldn’t be any better choice.

Bhoomi, which marks Omung Kumar’s third project after successful films like Mary Kom and Sarabjit, has been extensively shot in Agra, and the story revolves around a father-daughter duo. The film also stars Shekhar Suman, who plays the role of a friend to Sanjay Dutt’s character.

Watch the trailer below: