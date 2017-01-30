Bhumi Pednekar Walked Out Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sejal Supari

Bhumi Pednekar Not In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sejal Supari Anymore

Bhumi Pednekar made her debut in Bollywood in the most unconventional way opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Probably she was the only heroine who had to put on weight for a movie and keep it at that for the entire film. It was an unconventional love story for a smart but obese girl who is married to a young man against his wishes. It was a film that touched many hearts and garnered a lot of appreciation.

She had also signed a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film called ‘Sejal Supari’. She was to play a role of a contract killer which was starkly different from the role she had done and roles she has signed for.

But apparently she is not part of the film anymore. According to a close source, Bhumi had to undergo a complete makeover for Sejal Supari but she walked out of the film for unknown reasons. The film would have marked her entry into the dark and

Edgy cinema but it seems like things did not work out between her and the makers

Now she awaits the release of a movie opposite Akshay Kumar titled ‘Toilet – Ek Prem Katha’ and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan with Ayushmann Khurrana both of which are slated to release later this year.