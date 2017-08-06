What Did Bhumi Pednekar Say At Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Interview That Made Akshay Kumar Leave Midway?

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has a particular habit that causes Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to walk out mid interviews.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar gave an exclusive interview to us while promoting their upcoming film ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’.

Bhumi Pednekar told us that her co-star Akshay Kumar (whom she calls Sir) is a genuinely funny and kind person and would always help her out on the sets. She also added that Akshay Kumar was a “great” person if she had to describe him in one word.

The young actress was all laughs when she was asked in a rapid fire to describe a single embarrassing moment on sets. She failed to say a single word and then went on to explain one of the awkward moments,

Bhumi Pednekar shared that she has a habit that she ends up talking too much which makes it very embarrassing for her. The reason being once co-star Akshay Kumar had walked off leaving her alone on stage midway in a promotional interview. So it seems the actress would cut off Akshay Kumar whenever he was asked a question by answering for him.

The 25-year-old actress told her experience, ”It was later during the promotions…I have this natural tendency to talk a lot…so in this one interview..”

Akshay Kumar laughingly retorted that Bhumi would cut him off all the time and said, ”Not one…In about at least 7 interviews, we were doing back to back, somebody would ask me a question and she will start answering…”

Bhumi brushed it off and said it wasn’t like that at all, she added that ” in one of the interviews Sir suddenly got up and left. And I suddenly started freaking out, and he was like “tu hi baat kar le saara (you only talk everything).”

The actors played a role reversal game as well where Akshay Kumar acted as the wife who wants a toilet built in the house while Bhumi tried to convince that it wasn’t how people lived here in this village. The duo even recited some of their favourite dialogues from the film such as “Radhe Radhe” which was seen in the trailer as well.

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar urged fans to watch their upcoming entertaining film ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ which is set to release on August 11 this year.

