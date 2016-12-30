Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartwarming Token Of Appreciation For Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput who is riding high with the M.S.Dhoni success received a heart warming token of appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor who captivated the audiences with his phenomenal performance in the 2016 hit biopic M.S.Dhoni – The Untold Story has also won the heart of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan who recently shared an interview with Sushant Singh Rajput and other Bollywood celebs said that he couldn’t watch M.S.Dhoni because of other work commitments and also mentioned that he would watch it soon.

The legend finally watched the film and sent Sushant a beautiful bouquet of flowers with a handwritten note praising his work in M.S.Dhoni.

Sushant who recently won the best actor critics for M.S.Dhoni – The Untold Story is receiving endless praises not only from the masses but also from Bollywood celebs.

Sushant was immensely touched by the handwritten personal note to which he said, “Thank you @SrBachchan sir for your encouraging words. I am extremely glad you liked the performance 🙂”

M.S.Dhoni – The Untold Story garnered humongous response across the nation and has marked the performance of Sushant Singh Rajput.

High praise indeed from one of Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan has highly encouraged Sushant and is working hard to keep up the expectations.

