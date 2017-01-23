Big Million Day For Vir Das

In the last half decade out country saw a lot of comedians coming up — with the likes of AIB (All India Bakchod), comedian Kanan Gill and others now swanking a huge fan base. Actor-comedian-singer Vir Das, who is considered to be the first one to make a living out of the profession, believes comedy has become “an extremely lucrative profession.”

On January 14th he marked his 100th show of his stand-up comedy show “History of India” in Singapore which also sold his 1 millionth ticket by far in 7 continents around 24 countries since 2015 which marked half a million.

Well, a comedian who begins his acts and videos with a disclaimer which says ‘the act/video features adult content of a stupid and amateur nature. It also features a man in his bathroom in one of the acts is also the first Indian comedian to bag his own Netflix original comedy special and also so far the most successful and influential comedians in the country and with two major world tours.

when asked him about this milestone he said, “In November 2014 I completed half a Million tickets. That was a big achievement for me. I set my sights on a million. I thought it would take three years or more to sell a million because i was going to have to do it mostly domestically. Then CAA and levity signed me. I ended up doing the largest ever comedy tour in India with the Unbelievable Tour. Two Pajama Festivals. Toured America, U.K., Scotland, A nationwide Alien Chutney tour and recently did the on the pot tour. It came full circle this weekend at the Esplanade Theatre in Singapore. I sold my millionth ticket. And I hit my target a year ahead of time“