Big Twist In Salman Khan’s Cameo In Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2

Fans are excited over actor Salman Khan making a cameo appearing in the comedy sequel starring Varun Dhawan ‘Judwaa 2’

It was confirmed that indeed Salman Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming comedy movie ‘Judwaa 2’. Fans are eager to see the actor return to the sequel movie of the 1997 hit ‘Judwaa’. The original movie starred Salman Khan with actresses Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

The sequel will star Varun Dhawan in the double role with actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as his love interests.

The movie recently released their first official motion poster for director David Dhawan’s birthday. Actor Varun Dhawan, the lead man of the movie shared the second poster via twitter saying, “3 days left #Judwaa2. #TrailerAug21. @Asli_Jacqueline @taapsee@NGEMovies @foxstarhindi #SajidNadiadwala #DavidDhawan”

There were rumours that actress Karisma Kapoor might make an appearance in the film but actress Jacqueline Fernandez cleared out the rumours saying that the shooting had already got over and as far as she knows the there isn’t a special appearance.

Unfortunately, Salman Khan will be making only a 2- minute appearance in the movie! The ‘Dabaang’ actor will be onscreen for less than 2 minutes. The news is disappointing to his fans who were hoping for a longer screen time.

Sources revealed that Salman Khan will make an appearance right near the credits. Varun Dhawan’s Prem and Raja will be meeting up with the original Prem and Raja played by Salman Khan. They duo will share some dialogues but nothing more.

The encounter between the two actors is said to be the biggest highlight of the film. The movie is all set to release on September 29th this year.

