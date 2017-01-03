Bigg Boss 10: Here’s When Shah Rukh Khan Will Promote Raees On Salman Khan’s Show!

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to recreate history by reuniting on the reality show, Bigg Boss 10. Lots of speculations were doing rounds if SRK will promote his upcoming film Raees on Bigg Boss 10. Now as per reports, Shah Rukh Khan will join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 10 for the promotion of his upcoming film Raees, releasing on January 25.

Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for Bigg Boss 10 with Salman Khan for two episodes which will air back-to-back before the finale of the show. King Khan will shoot for Bigg Boss on Friday, January 20. It is expected to be one of the grand weekend ka vaar episodes just before the grand finale. The Karan-Arjun of B-town will be grooving to Raees songs and will also play some fun games, which is an obvious part of the show for the special guests.

The two mind blowing stars with the largest fan following are surely going to give us friendship goals. Off late, the two magnificent actors have given enough proofs of their bromance on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Now we can’t wait to watch them sharing the same stage again on Bigg Boss 10.