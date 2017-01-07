Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om Just Claimed That He Slapped Salman Khan!

Even though Swami Om has been thrown out from the Bigg Boss 10 house, he is still not stopping himself from saying stupid things. After leaving the house, the self-proclaimed God man started making accusations at the channel and the makers of the show.

After he was thrown off, he took no time to give an interview to Sudarshan TV channel. Swami Om got out of control and told the news channel, “Salman ne mujhe bola mai thhapad marunga, Dawood aur Hafiz mere dost hain toh maine Salman ko thappad maara.” What? What did he just said? He slapped Salman Khan. When he was asked wether there is a footage of the incident he said, “T.V me ye sab nahi dikhaya jata kyuki smoking room me camera nahi hota. Maine Salman ko zor se thappad maara.”

The Dhongi Baba ended up saying a lot of baseless things over there and accused the makers of supplying drugs to the women. In that exclusive interview, he said, “Bigg Boss me jo girls hoti hain unko drugs and Kokeen dete hain and raat ke 1 baje unko Bigg Boss bulate hain.”

We all know that Salman has made it very clear to the makers that he doesn’t want Priyanka Jagga or Swami to be a part of the finale. When told about this, Swami threatens to sabotage the finale if he is not invited. Yes, he does that on national television, too. For those of you not following the show properly, Swami spilled his pee on Bani J, Rohan Mehra and a few contestants during a task.

‘Disgusting’ is the word for this man!