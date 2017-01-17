Bigg Boss 10: Vikrant Singh Rajpoot’s Bold Statement Leaves Manu Punjabi, Manveer Annoyed- Watch Video

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa’s longtime boyfriend, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot has entered the house. The Bhojpuri actor stepped inside the house yesterday, leaving everyone in a shock. After he proposed Monalisa for marriage in the activity area of the house, the duo stepped inside the house with all smiles. That’s when Bigg Boss announced that Vikrant is in the house to marry Monalisa and that the show takes the responsibility for doing their marriage.

After hours of Vikrant’s entry, things turned out different between M3 gang, Monalisa, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar. Vikrant made some sarcastic remarks that did not go well with Manu and Manveer. They were heard discussing that how Mona needs to stop Vikrant from making such remarks. Bani interrupts and says that Monalisa will surely stop him if he is saying anything wrong. Manu Punjabi replies that it will happen only if Vikrant allows her to speak.

On the other hand, Vikrant Singh does backbiting about Manu and Manveer to Rohan Mehra, Monalisa, and Lopamudra Raut. It remains to see if Vikrant’s entry in the house breaks Manu, Mona and Manveer’s strong friendship.

Well, Manu and Monalisa’s closeness with each other had grabbed all the limelight. The Bhojpuri actress gave the impression that she was getting close to Manu Punjabi till a series of dramatic events led to Vikrant’s surprise entry during the family task. Vikrant had entered the house and slammed Manu Punjabi for making some personal comments on him and also warned Monalisa to maintain distance from Manu as it is giving a wrong impression outside. Since then, Manu and Mona have maintained a good distance and surviving in the house as good friends.

