Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Hiten Tejwani Was Married To Someone Else Before Tying The Knot With Gauri Pradhan!

Hiten Tejwani, who is currently a part of Bigg Boss 11, has had a failed marriage!

The TV actor Hiten Tejwani has been famous for his roles in several daily soaps. He has been known as an actor who has stayed clear of any kind of controversy. Currently, Hiten Tejwani is a part of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 11, Hiten has been keeping away from fights there as well. But do you all know that even his life has not been as smooth as it seems?

Yes, you read that right. Hiten Tejwani has had a failed marriage in past. Before tying the knot with his present wife Gauri Pradhan, the actor was married to someone else. Although, the relationship could not work out for long. And they ended up getting up getting divorced just after 11 months of marriage.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The actor hasn’t spoken about it except for once. In an interview with India Forums, Hiten had confessed saying, “Yes, I was married once, before Gauri entered my life. I didn’t want to talk about it. Divorce isn’t the best thing that can happen to anyone.”

He further said, “After a bitter experience, I have realised that it is better to get married to a person you love. My marriage with Gauri (Pradhan) is the best thing that could ever happen to me. We know each other inside out. Also, since we’re in the same profession, it helps us understand each other better.”

Hiten had parted ways with his first wife in the year 2011. And then he met Gauri on the sets of the serial Kutumb.

The same report says that the actor is no more in touch with his first wife. And is really happy to have Gauri in his life now!