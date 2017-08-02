Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan’s Photo With Mouni Roy From The Promo Shoot LEAKED!

One of the most popular TV shows Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman khan gave a sneak peek of their promo shootings on their Instagram page.

Bigg Boss 11 is a reality TV show that puts a bunch of varied contestants that compete to win the title and grand prize. Bollywood actor Salman Khan who gives them tasks and orders hosts the show.

The duo is driving fans crazy and to all kinds of speculations. Mouni Roy is quite popular because of her tv show Naagin which has now completed its season 2 as well. On the other hand, Bollywood star Salman Khan is known all over the country for his films.

Mouni Roy was seen in the promo picture shared on the official Instagram page of the show. The duo was seen sharing a couch while boys sitting around them with Indian cricket team t-shirts.

The Bigg Boss 11 team also revealed their brand new logo on Sunday on their Facebook page and every other social media accounts.

Raj Nayak, the CEO of Colors announced the launch of Bigg Boss 11 last month via twitter. He said, “Here we go all @BiggBoss fans. Auditions open for #Biggbossseason 11 with @BeingSalmanKhan Presented by @iamappyfizz ! @nadiachauhan

Mouni Roy is busy shooting for her Bollywood debut ‘Gold’ with actor Akshay Kumar. Salman Khan just completed shooting for his movie with Katrina Kaif in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in Morroco. It is a sequel to the 2012’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’

Bigg Boss 11 is said to go on air in October and will have number of celebrities such as Nia Sharma, Mohit Malhotra, Dhinchak Pooja and Sana Saeed. We sure are excited to see what happens this season!

