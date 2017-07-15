Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Skip IIFA Rocks 2017 For This Reason!

Despite being in New York, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover skip IIFA Rocks 2017 but why?

Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty among others are currently enjoying the fullest in New York for IIFA 2017. The stars are having a gala time together and are seen in their best stylish looks at the IIFA 2017 events. While many celebrities walked the green carpet yesterday at IIFA Rocks 2017, B-town couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu gave it a miss.

Just a day before the IIFA Rocks event, Bipasha and Karan were seen partying together. Then what went wrong that made the couple to miss the star-studded event? Well, Bipasha is down with a sudden eye allergy and this is the reason why hubby Karan also chose not to attend the event.

Bipasha Basu also took to Twitter to share about the same. She tweeted, “Very sad that I can’t attend the #IIFARocks tonight…sudden allergy… hives on the eyes. Was so looking fwd to it. Hope it’s a huge success (sic).”

Very sad that I can’t attend the #IIFARocks tonight..sudden allergy..hives on the eyes. Was so looking fwd to it. Hope it’s a huge success. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) July 15, 2017

Will miss all the lovely fans who are there today to show their love for us . Hope you guys have an amazing time at #IIFARocks tonight❤️ — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) July 15, 2017

