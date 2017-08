After dazzling the big screen in Munna Michael, Nidhhi Agerwal has raised the temperature with her good looks and glamorous avatar. Tremendously appreciated for matching dance moves with Tiger Shroff, the gorgeous actress has the grace to match hotness quotient.

Today is the stunner’s birthday. Take a look at these 10 pictures that prove she’s one of the hottest girls in B-town.

Hey guys! Do watch the fun entertainer #munnamichael today! A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal (@nidhhiagerwal) on Jul 21, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

My nervous giggles have started! 1 day to go ✨ #munnamichael Photograph- @sashajairam Hair- @seemakhan1988 A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal (@nidhhiagerwal) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:42am PDT

🌴🌺🌴 A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal (@nidhhiagerwal) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

🦁#sundaychills A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal (@nidhhiagerwal) on Apr 9, 2017 at 2:48am PDT

💚💛💙💜❤️ A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal (@nidhhiagerwal) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

Hmmmmmmmmmm 🌺🌺🌺 A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal (@nidhhiagerwal) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

☀️🌻 A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal (@nidhhiagerwal) on Mar 20, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal (@nidhhiagerwal) on Mar 18, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

Hello November 😎 be good. 📸 @taras84 A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal (@nidhhiagerwal) on Nov 2, 2016 at 1:23am PDT