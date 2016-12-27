Birthday Special: Top 10 News That Salman Khan Made Headlines In 2016

One can’t deny the fact that Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a huge fan following. The actor has ruled the industry for the decades with larger-than-life movies, his eccentricities, charisma and much more. Being the Bhaijaan of Bollywood and also for his loyal fans, Salman Khan is always under the scanner. Fans, as well as media, keeps a tap at his every step, which eventually ends up making headlines. As Salman Khan turns 51 today, we bring to you top news of the actor that made it to headlines this year. CLICK NEXT TO READ!