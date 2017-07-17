Bold, Ballsy And Beautiful: Anushka Sharma Slays It On The Coverpage Of Filmfare

Anushka Sharma looks like a hot diva as she poses for Filmfare’s cover page!

The Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is very soon going to be seen on the big screen. Starring in the film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, she will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress’ looks in the film have been loved by the people. Sometimes chic, sometimes stylish, Anushka looks just amazing in the mini trails and the songs of the film.

But before the film, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actress has graced the cover page of the Filmfare magazine. Going to appear in the August issue of the magazine, Anushka is simply looking like a hot diva. Wearing a backless grey dress with embossed flowers, she has got middle parted hair. Adding to her look are those dark red and greyish-blue heels.

The official page of Filmfare has shared the cover page on Instagram writing,”Bold, ballsy and beautiful! Here’s presenting the flagbearer of breaking norms aka #AnushkaSharma on our latest cover. Double tap if you love it!”

Talking about the work front of the actress, Anushka Sharma has films lined up for her. Her next film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is slated to release on August 4, this year. She is also working on her third production venture ‘Pari, which will be releasing on February 9, the next year.

Apart from these, she is again with Shah Rukh Khan in Anand L Rai’s untitled project, in which SRK is playing the role of a dwarf. And last but not the least, she has been roped in for ‘SUI DHAAGA – Made in India’ which also stars Varun Dhawan.The film will begin shooting in January 2018 and will hit theatres on Gandhi Jayanti 2018.

