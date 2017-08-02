Koena Mitra Receives Lewd Calls, Lodges Police Complaint Of Se*ual Harassment

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra files police complaint after receiving lewd calls.

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra, known for her roles in movie Apna Sapna Money Money and Heyy Babyy, files a se*ual harassment complaint. Yes, after receiving nearly 40-50 unknown calls on July 26, the actress took a step to file a police complaint. According to the complaint lodged at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, an unknown person offered money to Koena Mitra and asked her for night out. He even abused her on calls.

A report in Mid-day has quoted a police officer as saying, “We have booked the caller under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC and are investigating the case further.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The same report states, “After Koena finally decided to answer the phone, the caller started abusing her, following which he asked her on a night out, offering her money.”

Well, these days Koena Mitra is away from glamour world. The actress has not been seen in any movies since years. Well, the actress was last in the news when her face surgery went wrong. After which her career in Bollywood went on a stake.

Meanwhile, Koena Mitra is waiting for the police to take some action and later the actress would speak up on the same to media.