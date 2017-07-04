This Bollywood Actress Is Super Excited To Shoot With Salman Khan For The First Time!

Salman Khan is all set to revisit the 90s with a special cameo in ‘Judwaa 2’.

One of the most talked about sequels this year, Judwaa 2 has Varun Dhawan essaying the iconic double role. Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernadez are the lead heroines in the film.

Helmed by David Dhawan the film has been making headlines all over since its announcement last year. Even the actor’s social media handles with updates of the songs like Tan Tana Tan and Oonchi Hain Building have made all the wait all the more exciting.

Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, and Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be shooting the special cameo with Salman Khan himself. While his role in the film has been kept hidden as to what exactly would he be doing, Taapsee shares her excitement and is most definitely looking forward to share the screen with Salman himself.

When asked Taapsee said, ”We are all excited to shoot with him. Something we all have been looking forward to. He’s someone who everyone loved in the original film and is an inseparable part of the franchise and I’m glad he will be part of Judwaa 2 as well”.

