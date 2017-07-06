Bollywood Celebrities Wish Craziest And Coolest Ranveer Singh On His 31st Birthday!

Ranveer Singh Snapped

Bollywood’s powerhouse, quirkiest and fun loving actor, Ranveer Singh, turns 31 today. Known for his fun-loving and friendly nature among the other actors of the industry, Ranveer is special to many of his industry mates. From Jacqueline Fernandez to Sachin Tendulkar, Huma Qureshi, Farah Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Chopra and many others took to social media to wish Ranveer Singh on his big day.

Also, Ranveer Singh made it to Twitter trends today for two reasons – ‘Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh’ and for 4 Years of Lootera. On 4 years of Lootera, Ranveer Singh shared a video of him singing the song from the film with a thank you message for fans.

Take a look at the host of celebs who took to Twitter to convey their best wishes to Ranveer Singh on social media. Here’s what they wrote…

