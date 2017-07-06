Bollywood Celebrities Wish Craziest And Coolest Ranveer Singh On His 31st Birthday!

Bollywood’s powerhouse, quirkiest and fun loving actor, Ranveer Singh, turns 31 today. Known for his fun-loving and friendly nature among the other actors of the industry, Ranveer is special to many of his industry mates. From Jacqueline Fernandez to Sachin Tendulkar, Huma Qureshi, Farah Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Chopra and many others took to social media to wish Ranveer Singh on his big day.

Also, Ranveer Singh made it to Twitter trends today for two reasons – ‘Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh’ and for 4 Years of Lootera. On 4 years of Lootera, Ranveer Singh shared a video of him singing the song from the film with a thank you message for fans.

Its 4 Years Of Lootera today🙏🏽😇The love just keeps pouring in year after year! Thank u all esp. the team behind this true labour of love!❤️ pic.twitter.com/jpqyLECtJf — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 5, 2017

Take a look at the host of celebs who took to Twitter to convey their best wishes to Ranveer Singh on social media. Here’s what they wrote…

Happy birthday to the livewire that is Ranno aka Baba aka @RanveerOfficial may nothing ever slow u down! 🥂❤️🎉🤘🏽1 #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 6, 2017

Happy burdayyyy @RanveerOfficial Keep rockstar-ing!!! big hug coming your wayyy — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 6, 2017

Happy birthday Ranveer. @RanveerOfficial Have a fabulous day and year. Lots of health wealth happiness and more. 😘😘😘 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) July 5, 2017

Happy birthday, @RanveerOfficial! Keep up your infectious energy and never let it die! My best wishes! pic.twitter.com/SNsflwHtUT — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 6, 2017

Happy birthday @RanveerOfficial .Sending you major happiness,light and super power ❤️✌🏻 — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) July 6, 2017

Happy Birthday @RanveerOfficial May you aways be the amazingly infectiously energetic entertaining performer that you are!Have the best one🎉 pic.twitter.com/AAPOqAwkL9 — Kiara Alia Advani (@Advani_Kiara) July 6, 2017

Hey u rockstar @RanveerOfficial .. wishing u Dhoom dhadaaka year as befits ur insane energy .. what’s the secret??? Happpppyyyy bday — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 5, 2017

Happy birthday @RanveerOfficial 🎉🎉🎉 Have a super one 😊 — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) July 6, 2017

happppy bdayyyy to 1 of my fav n d most talented actor in d country today @RanveerOfficial !Wishin u a blockbuster year .More power to u ! — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) July 6, 2017

Happy happy you mental child @RanveerOfficial lots of pyaar 😘😘😘 keep shining that madness on the world !!!! — Diandra Soares (@diandrasoares13) July 6, 2017