Bollywood Celebs Can’t Wait to Watch The Ghazi Attack

Since the release of the trailer of India’s first war at sea film The Ghazi Attack it has intrigued and bowled over our Bollywood celebs.

The young guns of Bollywood took to twitter showcasing their anticipation and excitement for the same.

Alia Bhatt took to twitter saying, ‘Can’t wait to watch #GhaziAttack releasing this Friday on the 17th! Heard it’s an amazing edge of the seat thriller! @RanaDaggubati @taapsee.’

Also Bollywood’s smashing hunk Varun Dhawan gave his best wishes on twitter saying, ‘Wishing my friend @RanaDaggubati all the best for what’ve hear is a super film!!! @DharmaMovies is killing it!’

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Sidharth Malhotra also went on praising the trailer on twitter, Love the trailer, Looking forward to #TheGhaziAttack this Friday, a story India did not know about @DharmaMovies

The film gives us in-depth knowledge about an underwater war that had taken place between India and Pakistan which was one of the most classified mission, depicts a heroic tale of courage and patriotism by the Indian navy with power-packed performances and appealing visuals.

The trailer of ‘The Ghazi Attack’ which packs in action one expects from a war film, has not only received huge response from the audiences but has also swooned Bollywood.

Karan Johar & AA Films Present, India’s first War-At-Sea film, THE GHAZI ATTACK, slated to release on 17th February 2017.