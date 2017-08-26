Bollywood Celebs REACTS To Ram Rahim Singh’s Conviction In Rape Case

ram rahim singh

Ram Rahim Singh is the leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect and appeared in the Panchkula, Haryana court for the rape case trial against him today.

The police and government of both Punjab and Haryana, in which a large number of Dera followers reside, are bracing to tackle large scale violence. Ram Rahim followers who are called ‘Premis’ had already gathered ahead of the event to support their leader.

It has been alleged that more than 30 people have been killed and more than 350 injured in the riots since the announcement of the sentence. It’s been reported that a railway station and petrol pump has been set on fire at Haryana. A train and two buses in Delhi have also been set on fire.

Although the self-proclaimed godman has been telling his followers that the allegations are false, he is held guilty according to the law. The court of Panchkula have found Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty and hence have kept him in custody of the Haryana police.

The court verdict for the rape cases against Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is out. And he has been found guilty of the crimes. Ram Rahim Singh’s sentence is yet to be finalized and will be done on Monday.

The court verdict was a tough choice as lakhs of his sect of ‘Dera Sacha Sauda’ have gathered to revolt and protest against the allegations made on their leader.
Many Bollywood stars took to social media to pen down their thoughts. Take a look.

 

bollywoodDera Sacha SaudaGurmeet Ram Rahim Singhram rahim singhram rahim singh convictedram rahim singh rape case