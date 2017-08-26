Bollywood Celebs REACTS To Ram Rahim Singh’s Conviction In Rape Case

Ram Rahim Singh is the leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect and appeared in the Panchkula, Haryana court for the rape case trial against him today.

The police and government of both Punjab and Haryana, in which a large number of Dera followers reside, are bracing to tackle large scale violence. Ram Rahim followers who are called ‘Premis’ had already gathered ahead of the event to support their leader.

It has been alleged that more than 30 people have been killed and more than 350 injured in the riots since the announcement of the sentence. It’s been reported that a railway station and petrol pump has been set on fire at Haryana. A train and two buses in Delhi have also been set on fire.

Although the self-proclaimed godman has been telling his followers that the allegations are false, he is held guilty according to the law. The court of Panchkula have found Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty and hence have kept him in custody of the Haryana police.

The court verdict for the rape cases against Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is out. And he has been found guilty of the crimes. Ram Rahim Singh’s sentence is yet to be finalized and will be done on Monday.

The court verdict was a tough choice as lakhs of his sect of ‘Dera Sacha Sauda’ have gathered to revolt and protest against the allegations made on their leader.

Many Bollywood stars took to social media to pen down their thoughts. Take a look.

Violence is what #GurmeetRamRahimSingh seems to have taught his followers. This is nonsense & Govt. needs to use full force to STOP it NOW. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 25, 2017

Attach all Dera properties and sell them to compensate the national loss by arson and vandalism. Shame Gurmeet followers. No respect for you pic.twitter.com/Tgl03SYTpt — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 25, 2017

Frauds.Blind faith in con people.Government must punish these fraudsters.Sukhwinder Kaur(Radhema)Gurmeet,Asaram,Nityananda.All Criminals! pic.twitter.com/1Sm2gqagBq — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 25, 2017

Amidst all chaos do not forget courage of two women who exposed a rapist. Give awards so more victims start speaking out. #RamRahimConvicted — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) August 25, 2017

The way the followers are reacting,rioting,itself proves what the cult was all about…saddened to see such shameful goons on the loose . https://t.co/HndVy2CjXB — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 25, 2017

Thanks to our judiciary democracy lives on. #Pride. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 25, 2017

I hope he stays in jail long enough to see every one of his Nutjob followers lose enthusiasm, go back to life, and forget about him. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) August 25, 2017

I'm sure the 'Guru' taught the importance of Peace in this world. Reports of Punjab & Haryana are devastating. #RamRahimVerdict — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) August 25, 2017

Hundreds of Thousands of us so violently protest against the arrest of a convicted rapist. Is this who we are? — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) August 25, 2017

A big win for the people, especially the daughters of India 🙏🏻 #RamRahimVerdic

But can't believe the poor measures that have been taken — Amyra Dastur (@AmyraDastur93) August 25, 2017

Punjab&Haryana High Court orders attachment of entire property of #DeraSachaSauda to compensate for the damage.But Wat about the lives lost? — Rannvijay singha (@RannvijaySingha) August 25, 2017