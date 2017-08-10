This Bollywood Diva Is Unrecognizable In This Throwback Picture- Guess Who!

The actress Preity Zinta has shared a picture from her first magazine cover shoot, where she is looking totally unrecognizable!

The Bollywood actress Preity Zinta started off her career as a model. She has been featured in multiple print advertisements and TV commercials. In her early days in the industry, she was known as a cute girl with that dimpled smile.

She made her debut as an actress in the Hindi film industry with the film ‘Dil Se’ in the year 1998. She is known for some of her amazing performances in the films like ‘Kya Kehna’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ and ‘Veer Zaara’.

The actress has recently shared a throwback picture of herself. The snap is from her first ever magazine cover shoot and we have to say that she is looking absolutely unrecognizable in the picture!

Posting the photo on the picture sharing site Instagram, she writes, “One of my first magazine cover shoot by @sunangel75 ! Love that she did not want bubbly PZ in the photo! Thank you babe for seeing me with different eyes #photoshoot #Tina #strikeapose”

While Preity was always seen in her bubbly, chirpy and all smiles avatar, this one sees her as a diva. Even her fans and followers could not believe that it is her picture. There have been several comments made on the post where people have expressed their surprised views.

It was last year only when PZ got married to her long time boyfriend, Gene Goodenough. She has been away from movies for quite a while now. The actress was last seen in the film ‘Ishkq In Paris’ in the year 2013.

But she is very soon going to be seen in a Bollywood film. She is going to be a part of the film ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhit’. The film also stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

