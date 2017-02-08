This Bollywood Hero Shot With Model Kendall Jenner In Jaipur

As we all know that global celebrity and model, Kendall Jenner was in Jaipur, India for a photoshoot.

Starting her journey in the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, this 18-years-old Kendall Jenner is now a well-known face of international ramp shows and has walked the runway for the likes of Chanel, Givenchy and Marc Jacobs. She has 73.3 million followers on the photo sharing app Instagram. The shoot in India was kept under wraps, but Kendall’s huge fan following did not help.

She was in India for shooting for a popular women’s magazine in India. The one to shoot her is none other than international photographer Mario Testino who has taken pictures of late Princess Diana and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate‘s engagement.

Teaming with Jenner for the royal photoshoot is none other than Sushant Singh Rajput!! Yes, you read that right! Sushant’s picture from Jaipur airport was doing rounds which was captioned: Sushant Singh Rajput spotted at Jaipur International Airport @itsSSR #traveldiaries

The shoot was set in the backdrop of Samode Palace. While the shoot was strictly guarded, photographers did spot Jenner and Sushant at the Jaipur airport, leaving for different destinations. Dressed in a sweatshirt and black jeggings, Kendall looked a little hassled when she saw a few photographers at the airport.

What do you think of this combo? Are you excited to see the picture?