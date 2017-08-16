This Bollywood Hottie The Reason Behind Sidharth Malhotra-Alia Bhatt Split? Actor Reacts!

Speculations are doing rounds that Bollywood’s most adorable couple Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have called it quits again.

Reportedly, all’s not well between the two and have been ignoring each other for a very long time. Sorts of reports also suggest that the two are maintaining distance from each other and might take a little time to get back even as friends. The reason behind the breakup? Well, there are whispers about Sidharth Malhotra’s closeness with Jacqueline Fernandez being the reason behind their split.

It is being speculated that Jacqueline Fernandez is the reason behind Sid and Alia’s break-up. However, Sidharth Malhotra is unfazed with the reports of all him dating Jacqueline.

Be it at the film’s promotional events or parties or going on coffee dates, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have always managed to grab the attention with their effortless camaraderie. And this has further only fuelled the rumours of them being more than friends. Ever since the two had started shooting together for their upcoming film, Sid and Jacqueline’s chemistry and closeness has been a talk of the town. And seems like, Alia Bhatt is getting too insecure of it and is quite upset over the same.

Talking about the same, he told Mid-Day, “Is it something about me? Barring Akshay (Kumar, his co-star in 2015 release Brothers), all my co-actors and I have been items.”

Talking about his closeness with Jacqueline, Sid added saying, “It’s sad that going out for meals and chilling together has such connotations in this universe. Apparently, comfort between co-stars is suggestive of something more than a good working rapport. People in show business aren’t given the leeway to be normal.”

Further talking about how his personal life is being more talked about, Sidharth Malhotra said, “I’ve been compelled to be okay with these rumours rather than be upset about them.”

Well, we wonder if Jacqueline is really the reason behind Sid and Alia’s break-up. Meanwhile, it has come to our notice that in recent times, Sid and Alia have not even liked each other’s pictures on social media. Just recently, Sidharth had shared a mini video for Alia as a part of his upcoming film, A Gentleman’s promotions. In the song’s signature line, which consists the word Chandralekha, Sid replaced it with Alia Bhatt.

Well, Sidharth had made such mini videos for Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan as well. But it was only Alia Bhatt’s version that caught everyone’s eye. The point there has been no comment or any reaction by Alia over the mini promotional video.

Well, we only wish that there is no truth to these reports and all’s well between the cute couple, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra. On the work front, Alia Bhatt is returning from Milano, Italy, after wrapping up the first schedule of her next, ‘Raazi’.

