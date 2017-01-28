Bollywood Celebs Reacts On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Shocking Assault!

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was recently shooting for his film “Padmavati” in Jaipur was attacked by a group of activists. The activists have claimed that Bhansali is depicting wrong facts about Rani Padmavati in the film that is showing her in bad light.

As soon as the incident happened, the celebrities took to their social media accounts in order to express their anger on the matter and to support the filmmaker.

The protesters said that the film has love scenes between Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji which is played by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. They even said they had asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali to delete such scenes in the film if any.

The incident happened when the director was shooting for his film in the historic Jaigarh Fort, Jaipur. The entered the sets and started beating the actor and misbehaved with the cast and crew of the film. The bunch of people even vandalized the cameras and other equipment. The situation went so worst that they have to stop shooting for the film.

