Bollywood Celebs Reacts On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Shocking Assault!

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was recently shooting for his film “Padmavati” in Jaipur was attacked by a group of activists. The activists have claimed that Bhansali is depicting wrong facts about Rani Padmavati in the film that is showing her in bad light.

As soon as the incident happened, the celebrities took to their social media accounts in order to express their anger on the matter and to support the filmmaker.

#Horrified Just whn u think it can’t get worse.. it does!now 2 see what action is taken against the people who did this 2 sanjay Bhansali!! — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) January 28, 2017

Shocked appalled saddened !!! #IstandbySLB it’s unfair to target us as an industry just because we take a dignified stand n stay quiet… — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 28, 2017

The same man has entertained you with his genius work for 20 years. Why the sudden distrust? Disgusting to see how he has been attacked. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 28, 2017

We stand by you sir. There is such a thing as freedom of expression and we will not allow cowards take that away. #IstandbySLB — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 28, 2017

#SanjayBhansali and crew attacked and #Padmavati sets vandalised by fringe group KarniSena..the (cont) https://t.co/Cb6n42gkt8 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) January 27, 2017

Are we all still in the bubble. Vote do . Similar incident happened on my sets of #Victoria&Abdul and now #SanjayLeelaBhansali .. — ALI / Mir (@alifazal9) January 27, 2017

Not enough to condemn. As fellow director/producer/film-maker/member please let us know what action will be taken. #IstandbySLB https://t.co/WDrD9vTi55 — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) January 27, 2017

If you don’t believe in someone’s freedom of expression you don’t believe in Freedom of Expression! #undemocratic. Sad!#SanjayLeelaBhansali — homiadajania (@homiadajania) January 28, 2017

It’s appalling to hear what happened to #SanjayLeelaBhansali .im so saddened..Violence is not what our forefathers taught us.. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 27, 2017

Shocked by what happened on d sets of #Padmavati n #SanjayLeelaBhansali

Resorting to violence??

SHAMEFUL — Kartik Aaryan (@theaaryankartik) January 27, 2017

Since when did making a piece of fiction become a crime? Last heard we were still a democracy. I stand by #SanjayLeelaBhansali #shocked — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) January 27, 2017

Sad to see how people have become 2day. Violence is never the medium4 communication. There are others ways to make a point.#SanjayBhansali — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 27, 2017

I agree with you @karanjohar ! We need to stand together & stand firm against this nonsense . Enough is enough ! #istandwithsanjaybhansali https://t.co/SI7hYOsH0L — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 27, 2017

Yes!! Attacking a filmmaker and his right to free voice is no answer !!! So called historian and moral police!!! Disgusting!!!! https://t.co/BgIxT8doXi — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

Is this not intolerance???? Well don’t expect us to be tolerant to this behaviour.I do hope the govt takes severe action here. #IStandBySLB — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 27, 2017

The ONLY way is of strict action to never let this repeat. Letting this slip by simply permits and encourages this atrocity. #IStandBySLB — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 27, 2017

Just got the news on what has happened on the #padmavati set. This is mockery of democracy.My full support to #SanjayLeelaBhansali &the crew — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 27, 2017

Thoughts of what has transpired with Sanjay Bhansali today are just not leaving me!! Feeling helpless and angry!! This cannot be our future! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

I’m waiting to see how many people are punished for what they’ve done to #SanjayLeelaBhansali & his crew. There’s enough evidence. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 27, 2017

What happened on the sets of Padmavati is ridiculous.

There is such a thing as creative freedom and cinematic license. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 27, 2017

Appalled by what has happened on the sets of #Padmavati! Miscreants must be brought to book. Hooliganism is not protest. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 27, 2017

Know that the forces that embolden you will be met with a force that is united by peace and love. #IstandbySLB #Padmavati — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 27, 2017

What the hell is wrong with people?! Such level of Intolerance on literally anything & everything is Scary!! SHAME! https://t.co/uHl5KwLSVI — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 27, 2017

We would suffer till the time we’re obsessed with our surnames.

If you’re that courageous,give us your first name to acknowledge.#padmavati — Sushant (@itsSSR) January 27, 2017

People should be held accountable for this shameful act.Horrified by what happened to #SanjayLeelaBhansali #Padmavati sets. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) January 27, 2017

Sad to hear about the unforgivable act of violence against Mr Bhansali! I Hope justice is served to those who hurt u!The video is disturbing — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 27, 2017

Appalled & horrified by what happened on SLB set.NO amount of diff of opinion or disagreement justifies this pathetic behaviour. Shameful! — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 27, 2017

What happened on Padmavati sets is appalling and heinous. Is this the state of the world. — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 27, 2017

This is just disgusting,wrong & shameful.Am shocked & so angry at the stupidity & blind faith people show in cultural and religious frauds. https://t.co/DXWH7gCAEw — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) January 27, 2017

Shocked by the attack on #SanjayLeelaBhansali … Shame! These hooligans must be stopped .. who gives them the right to behave like this — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 27, 2017

It’s a movie guys. You get that? Let me say it again, it’s a movie! Get over your shit! Really upset to hear about Sanjay Leela Bhansali. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) January 27, 2017

Without doubt each of those pigs from Rajput karni sena will not know 1% of the history of Khilji or Padmavati as how much Bhansali knows — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 27, 2017

What kind of nonsense are we allowing in this country??? Is there really no decency left? Have we become savages?

https://t.co/EPJ9MdYyot — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) January 27, 2017

Did random people enter another persons workplace n raise their hand on him because dey decide dey don’t like what he does? I am enraged!!! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 27, 2017

Mr. Bhansali , Sir. I stand with you. This is so infuriating!!!! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 27, 2017

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

The protesters said that the film has love scenes between Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji which is played by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. They even said they had asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali to delete such scenes in the film if any.

The incident happened when the director was shooting for his film in the historic Jaigarh Fort, Jaipur. The entered the sets and started beating the actor and misbehaved with the cast and crew of the film. The bunch of people even vandalized the cameras and other equipment. The situation went so worst that they have to stop shooting for the film.

Also Watch Video: SHOCKING!! Sanjay Leela Bhansali Slapped By A Bunch Of Protesters In Rajasthan On Padmavati Sets

