Bollywood Stars Who Left A Strong Impact With Their Films!

The year 2016 have had some actors hit the ball out of the park with their phenomenal performances.

These actors have brought their characters alive and have outshone in their respective projects.

They have not just received a lot of acclaim from the critics, but also a lot of admiration and respect from the audiences for their extraordinary talent and skill.

Aamir Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Amitabh Bachchan, Radhika Apte, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee are few names that come to mind when you think of strong acts that had a lasting impact on the audiences and stayed with them this year.