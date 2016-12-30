Bollywood’s Achievers Of 2016

Coming to the end of the year and taking a look back at 2016, the year seemed eventful for Bollywood. There are a few who have out shined and have reasons to celebrate.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment , Neeraj Pandey, Tiger Shroff, Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez are clearly among the achievers of the year who have pushed the envelope with their work.

A special mention to Shraddha Kapoor as well for successfully attempting action in Baaghi which was a super success for the actress with an opening of nearly 12 crs. Furthermore, even though Rock On 2 did not fare well at the box office, Shraddha received rave reviews for her performance and even explore the singer in her.

These people have turned heads and raised the bar this time around as well. Their work this year has been testimony to qualify them as ‘Achievers of 2016’.

Here is a detailed look at all those who have stood out through the year :