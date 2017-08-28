Box Office: A Gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz First Weekend Business!

‘A Gentleman’, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz perform low at the Box Office over the weekend.

‘A Gentleman’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez has shown a slight growth in the collection over the weekend. Another Bollywood release Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, which has Nawazuddin Siddhiqui and Bidita Bag as the lead has continued its same trend since day one.

A Gentleman collected Rs 3.75 crore (37.5 million) net approx. on day one. The film further showed a little growth and collected Rs 4 crore (40 million) on day two, Rs 4.50 crore (45 million) net approx. on day three. A Gentleman’s opening weekend collections stand at Rs 12.25 crore (122.5 million) net approx. With the low weekend, it is going to be difficult for the film to survive on the weekdays.

The action-comedy genre has all elements and has received mixed reviews from the critics as well as from the audience. However, the film’s performance at the box office has not been up to the mark so far. Nevertheless, the film is standing strong against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz that released on the same day.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has performed poorly over the weekend at the Box Office, Despite that, the film can cover up its production cost. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz collected Rs 1.25 crore (12.5 million) net approx. on day one and continued with the same trend on day two. The film further collected Rs 1.35 crore (13.5 million) net approx. on day three, taking its total business to Rs 3.85 crore (38.5 million) net approx.

Looking at its weekend performance, we are not sure if the film will be able to stand strong during the weekdays.

Other two Bollywood films, ‘Qaidi Band’ and ‘Sniff’ have done a business of Rs 25 lakhs and Rs 50 lakhs net respectively.

