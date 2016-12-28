Box Office: Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Is Unstoppable With Fantastic First Tuesday Business!

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is growing strong at the Box Office with each passing day. The film, which released on Friday has witnessed record breaking collections at the Box Office and has managed to enter 100 crore club in flat 3 days. After amazing and record breaking weekend, Dangal scales new height on its first Monday at the Box Office. And the film is going unstoppable with collections as Tuesday has been another record-breaker for the film.

Nitesh Tiwari starrer Dangal collected Rs. 29.15 crore (291 million) nett approx on its first day and witnessed an amazing weekend ahead. The film collected Rs 34 crore (340 million) nett approx on Saturday, Rs 41 crore (410 million) nett approx on Sunday and Rs 24.75 crore (247.5 million) nett approx on its first Monday.

After an excellent Monday, Dangal witnessed fantastic Tuesday at the Box Office. CLICK NEXT TO READ FIRST TUESDAY BUSINESS!