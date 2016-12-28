Box Office: Could Aamir Khan’s Dangal BEAT Salman Khan’s Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Dabangg 2 On First Tuesday?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s Dangal had a promising start at the Box Office and continues its powerful run with its first fantastic Tuesday. Dangal, which is based on the life of ex-wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, continues with its dream run with another recording breaking day. Dangal has collected Rs 22.50 crore (225 million) nett approx on its first Tuesday, taking the total 5 days collection of the film to Rs 152 crore (1.52 Billion) nett approx.

The Tuesday collections of the film have turned up to be second highest of all time, breaking the record of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3. Aamir Khan has broken his own film PK’s record with 13% higher collection to grab the spot of number 2 in the list of the top ten first Tuesday collections of all time.

Wondering which film is on the number 1 spot before Aamir Khan’s Dangal?

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories