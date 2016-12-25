Box Office: Aamir Khan’s Dangal Second Day Collection

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has done well at the Box Office. The film has got the best opening of the year after Salman Khan’s Sultan. Aamir Khan’s Dangal has managed to draw the audience in the big cities than small cities. Being a family drama film, Dangal is expected to show a huge growth on the weekend.

Dangal is based on the life of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the journey of his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film is mainly based on wrestling and on how a father leaves no stone unturned to craft his daughters to become wrestlers at an International level.

The film had a good start with 55% occupancy. On it’s first day the film had done an excellent business of Rs. 29.15 crore (291 million) net approx.

