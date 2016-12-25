Box Office: Aamir Khan’s Dangal Vs Salman Khan’s Sultan SHOCKING Second Day Collection

Aamir Khan starrer film Dangal has done excellent business of around 29.15 crore (291 million) nett on the first day and has turned out to be the second highest opening day collections of the year.

The first-day collection of Sultan was Rs. 38 crore net approx. ( 380 million).

Sultan beat Aamir Khan’s film very easily on first day. Sultan had done an amazing business, courtesy to its advance bookings and Eid release. Because the movie released on a national holiday, it garnered more audiences at the screens.

On the other hand, Dangal has released on non-holiday and despite that, the film has managed to earn excellent on day 1. Though could not break Sultan’s record, Aamir Khan starrer film is expected to roar high at the Box Office in the coming days.

