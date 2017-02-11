Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Jolly LLB 2 First Day Collection!

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited Jolly LLb 2, a sequel to hit franchise Jolly LLB which starred Arshad Warsi in lead role, has finally released yesterday. Right from the film was announced, there has been a curiosity to know what the superstar has to offer in the franchise affair. With positive word of mouth, the film has received thumbs up from the audience as well as from the critics. The solo notable release of the week had witnessed an average opening of around 25% at the Box Office in the morning shows. Could the film pick up well in the evening and night shows?

Jolly LLB 2 has collected Rs 12 crore (120 million) nett approx on its first day as per early estimate, which is quite a fair business. However, the collections of the film are similar to Akshay Kumar’s Airlift that released last year. The collections of Jolly LLB 2 have been impressive in East Punjab and Delhi city while UP has been average. With a better start in East Punjab and Delhi, the film has better chances to earn in these circuits.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The film is expected to show good growth on the weekend and then if the film witnesses a strong hold on Monday, it has chances for a good two-week run. The Mumbai circuit is going to play a crucial role as it picks up well during the weekend.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 is a story of a small-time, struggling lawyer, Jagdishwar Mishra played by Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, who is seen on the silver screen after almost 2 years.

Also Watch: Jolly LLB2 Tweet Review Akshay Kumar Takes Twitter By Storm!