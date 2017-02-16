Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Jolly LLB 2 First Wednesday Business

Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 should dominate this week.

Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 has had a decent hold at the Box Office. It continued to have a good hold on it’s first Wednesday. The first Tuesday which was the day for Valentine’s Day, there was a growth of around 30%. The film collected Rs 8.50 crore net approx (85 million).

On Wednesday, the film fell 20%. It collected Rs 5.25 crore net approx (52 million). Though this week there are few releases, Jolly LLB 2 looks to dominate. The total 6 days collection of the film is Rs 67.75 crore nett approx. (677 million)

With positive word of mouth, the film has received thumbs up from the audience as well as from the critics.

The Ghazi Attack, Irada, Running Shaadi will be releasing this week.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 is a story of a small-time, struggling lawyer, Jagdishwar Mishra played by Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Huma Qureshi.

