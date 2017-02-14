Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Jolly LLB 2 Shocking Worldwide Business!

Akshay Kumar’s recently released film Jolly LLB 2 went through all odds before the release. The past couple of weeks for the film were tumultuous ones after petitions were filed against the courtroom drama film. Well, the film has successfully released and is doing exceptionally well at the Box Office. The second installment of the hit series witnessed an average start at the box office on an opening day but showed an incredible growth from its first weekend in the domestic market. The film is not only doing well in the domestic market but has earned well overseas too.

Jolly LLB has become the third highest opening weekend for an Akshay Kumar starrer. The courtroom drama film, which also stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role, has done a business of around $2.3 million in three days. North America collected $775,000 while Gulf collected $825,000 at the Box Office.

With this, Jolly LLB 2 becomes the third highest worldwide opening for an Akshay Kumar starrer with the total of Rs 82 crore. While his films Housefull 3 (99.73 crores) stands at the first position following on second is Rustom (Rs 86.80 crore).

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 is a story of a small-time, struggling lawyer, Jagdishwar Mishra played by Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, who is seen on the silver screen after almost 2 years.

