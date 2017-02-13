Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Jolly LLB 2 Stupendous First Weekend Business!

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has done well at the Box Office.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited Jolly LLB 2, a sequel to hit franchise Jolly LLB which starred Arshad Warsi in lead role, has finally hit the screens. Right from when the film was announced, there has been a curiosity to know what the superstar has to offer in the franchise affair.

With positive word of mouth, the film has received thumbs up from the audience as well as from the critics. The second installment of the hit series witnessed an average start at the box office on an opening day. But the film showed an incredible growth on its first weekend.

The solo notable release of the last week had witnessed an average opening of around 25% at the Box Office in the morning shows. Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs 11.50 crore (115 million) net approx on its first day. After an average start, the film picked up well on the weekend.

The courtroom drama collected Rs 16.25 crore (162.5 million) net approx on Saturday. The film further showed a good growth in business on Sunday too. Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs 19 crore (190 million) net approx. on Sunday. Taking the total 3 days collection to Rs 47.25 crore (472.5 million) net approx.

With this, Jolly LLB 2 becomes fourth highest for Akshay Kumar after Housefull 3, Rustom and Brothers. The film has managed to earn well in East Punjab and Delhi / UP. The other circuits took picked up well on the weekend. Like always, Mumbai picked up very well on Saturday and has grossed around 14.50 crore nett. If the film witnesses a strong hold on Monday, it has chances for a good two-week run and to hold a good lifetime total.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 is a story of a small-time, struggling lawyer, Jagdishwar Mishra played by Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, who is seen on the silver screen after almost 2 years.