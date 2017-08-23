Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha 12th Day Business!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar continues its solid run at the Box Office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has been earning better with each passing day at the Box Office. Another week has passed by and the film is just unstoppable. The film may have had a slow start at the box office but is currently fetching delightful numbers at the ticket windows.

The film has maintained its steady run at the Box Office even on its second Tuesday. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has collected Rs 2.60 crore net approx. on its second Tuesday, taking its total business to Rs 118.26 crore net approx. The film has now become third highest grosser of the year after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

The second week business of the film will nearly end to around Rs 29 crore after which, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will become the second highest film of the year after Baahubali 2. Currently, Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania holds second place with business of around Rs 27 crore net approx. in the second week.

Here’s the break down:

First Week: Rs 94 crore net approx.

Second Weekend: Rs 18.75 crore (187.5 million) net approx.

Second Monday: Rs 2.70 crore net approx.

Second Tuesday 2.60 net crore net approx. (12th day)

Total: Rs 118.26 net crore approx.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative. The film focuses on the importance of improved sanitation facilities in rural India.

