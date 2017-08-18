Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Amazing First Week Business!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar witnesses amazing first week at the Box Office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, which released on August 11, has successfully completed its first week at the Box Office. The film that is based on the issue of open defecation in rural India and across the country, has successfully managed to impress the audience.

The collections of the film have gone stronger with each passing day. After amazing six days at the Box Office, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has collected Rs 6 crore (60 Million) net approx. on day 7, taking the total first-week business to Rs 94 crore net approx. The film is easily inching closer to 100 crore mark.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which also stars Anupam Kher, has witnessed amazing first week at the Box Office. The film witnessed its first notable drop on Wednesday and continued the same trend even on Thursday. The film has witnessed its first fall in the business but still, the collections are far better.

Day wise collection breakdown of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 11.50 crore (115 million) net approx.

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 17 crore (170 million) net approx.

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 21.25 crore (212.5 million) net approx.

Day 4, Monday: Rs 12 crore (120 million) net approx.

Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 19.50 crore (195 million) net approx.

Day 6, Wednesday: Rs 6.50 crore (65 million) net approx.

Day 7, Thursday: Rs 6 crore (60 million) net approx.

Total: Rs 94 crore net approx..

The story of the film goes like how Keshav meets Jaya outside a train’s toilet. It was love at first sight for Keshav, played by Akshay Kumar. From then on Keshav first stalks her and then wins her over with a declaration of his actual progressive attitude. The well educated, independent spirited Jaya is impressed and they decide to con his father into accepting their match. In all this Jaya is unaware that Keshav’s home does not have a toilet. Having always had a toilet in her home, Jaya refuses to join the ‘lota party’ of local women who venture into the fields in the darkness to relieve themselves.

Akshay then desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India. The satirical comedy film is also said to be a part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

