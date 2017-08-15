Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Excellent First Monday Business!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, had an amazing first weekend and continues with the same trend on its first Monday at the Box Office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, which released on August 11, is winning hearts of the audience. The film that is based on the issue of open defecation in rural India and across the country, has successfully managed to impress the audience. Akshay Kumar has delivered another powerful performance after Rustom, Airlift and Jolly LLB 2.

With each passing day, the film is showing its huge growth at the Box office. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has collected Rs 12 crore (120 Million) net approx on its First Monday, taking its total business to Rs 62 crore (620 Million) net approx. Yes, the film has almost crossed the business of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. Being a big holiday of Independence Day today, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to is all set to witness a huge lead.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Day wise collection breakdown; the film took a fair start and collected Rs 11.50 crore (115 Million) net approx. on its first day. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which has released to around 2900 screens across India, took a huge jump on its first weekend. With a growth of 45%, the film has collected Rs 17 crore (170 million) net approx. on Saturday with Sunday being another solid day. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collected Rs 21.25 crore (212.5 million) net approx. on Sunday.

Shree Narayan Singh directed film could quickly cross Rs 100 crore mark. It remains to see how well the film runs during the weekdays at the Box office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a story about a woman (Bhumi), who leaves her husband (Akshay) on the first day of their marriage after discovering that their house doesn’t have a toilet. He then desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India. The satirical comedy film is also said to be a part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative.