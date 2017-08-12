Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha First Day Business!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, which released yesterday, is receiving a positive response from the audience. The film that is based on the issue of open defecation in rural India and across the country, has successfully managed to impress the audience. Akshay Kumar has delivered another powerful performance after Rustom, Airlift and Jolly LLB 2.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha took a fair start of around 25-30% in the morning shows and showed a decent growth by the end of the day. The film has collected Rs 11.50 crore (115 Million) net approx as per early estimate. Akshay Kumar starrer has managed to grow upward on day one, which means the weekend is going to be in the favour. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which has released to around 2900 screens across India, is expected to witness a good jump on the weekend, leading a big success to the makers.

Well, the film created quite a buzz a week before the release of the film. Many Bollywood celebrities participated in their own way to promo Akki’s film. A-listers of Bollywood. Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Irrfan Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were some of the stars who wished the team in their own creative and hilarious way.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a story about a woman (Bhumi), who leaves her husband (Akshay) on the first day of their marriage after discovering that their house doesn’t have a toilet. He then desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India. The satirical comedy film is also said to be a part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

Note: This is early estimate figures, actual figures of first-day business will be updated soon.

