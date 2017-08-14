Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha First Weekend Business!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has completed its first weekend at the Box Office.

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha can finally rejoice. Akshay Kumar has once again delivered another powerful performance and has managed to keep his constant record at the Box Office with the latest release, ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’.

The film took a fair start and collected Rs 11.50 crore (115 Million) net approx. on its first day. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which has released to around 2900 screens across India, took a huge jump on its first weekend. With a growth of 45%, the film has collected Rs 17 crore (170 million) net approx. on Saturday with Sunday being another solid day. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collected Rs 21.25 crore (212.5 million) net approx. on Sunday, taking its total three days collection to around Rs 49.75 crore net (497 million).

The weekend was excellent for the film and with tomorrow’s big holiday of Independence Day, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is now set for a huge lead. Of course, not holidays but the positive reviews from the audience and critics have definitely helped the business at the Box Office.

Shree Narayan Singh directed film could quickly cross Rs 100 crore mark. It remains to see how well the film runs during the weekdays at the Box office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a story about a woman (Bhumi), who leaves her husband (Akshay) on the first day of their marriage after discovering that their house doesn’t have a toilet. He then desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India. The satirical comedy film is also said to be a part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

