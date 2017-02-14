Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 First Monday Business!

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited Jolly LLb 2, a sequel to hit franchise Jolly LLB, released last week on Friday. The film opened to an average start and is currently doing well at the Box Office. With positive word of mouth, the film has received thumbs up from the audience as well as from the critics. The courtroom drama has performed exceptionally well on its first weekend with Monday being much better.

The solo notable release of the last week had witnessed an average opening of around 25% at the Box Office in the morning shows. Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs 11.50 crore (115 million) nett approx on its first day. After an average start, the film picked up well on the weekend.

The courtroom drama collected Rs 16.25 crore (162.5 million) nett approx on Saturday. And further showed a good growth in business on Sunday too. Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs 19 crore (190 million) on Sunday, giving a good first weekend total.

The film showcased a good first Monday hold and has collected Rs 6.75 crore (67.5 million) nett approx as per early estimates. Jolly LLB 2 has performed well on its first Monday and has become highest Monday ever of the year. The total 4 days collection of the film is expected to touch Rs 54 crore nett approx.

Being Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, the film has another good chance to boost up the collections. Though not a romantic genre film, but the film will probably witness more footfalls than other normal days. The North is currently driving the film and has worked well especially in Delhi NCR and East Punjab.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 is a story of a small-time, struggling lawyer, Jagdishwar Mishra played by Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, who is seen on the silver screen after almost 2 years.

