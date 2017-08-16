Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Is Not Stopping Even On Day 5

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha earns huge on its first Tuesday at the Box Office.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha becomes the first major hit for the industry. While the Bollywood industry is still recovering from the dark phase of the year. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is the big release of the week. Along with the positive reviews, the film is earning huge at the Box Office since day one.

Shree Narayan Singh directorial film has earned Rs 19.50 crore (195 Million) net approx. on day five, which was a big national holiday for Independence Day. The content oriented film has seen a growth of around 60% on Tuesday. The total five days business of the film stands to around Rs 81.50 crore (815 Million) net approx. The first-week collection of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is easily expected to touch Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office.

Day wise collection breakdown of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 11.50 crore (115 Million) net approx.

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 17 crore (170 million) net approx.

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 21.25 crore (212.5 million) net approx.

Day 4, Monday: Rs 12 crore (120 Million) net approx.

Day, Tuesday: Rs 19.50 crore (195 Million) net approx.

Total: Rs 81.50 crore (815 Million) net approx.

Leaving Baahubali 2 aside, Akshay Kumar starrer has witnessed the best numbers in 2017. Of course, Salman Khan’s Tubelight also managed to enter 100 crore club in a week but considering the budget and kind of content, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has come as a winner. The film is made on a much smaller budget and has easily surpassed the business of Kaabil, Akshay’s own film Jolly LLB 2 and recent release, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has no competition in coming weeks until the release of Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho on September 1st. There are films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, A Gentleman and Qaidi Band releasing this month but those, of course, won’t make difference to the business of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a story about a woman (Bhumi), who leaves her husband (Akshay) on the first day of their marriage after discovering that their house doesn’t have a toilet. He then desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India. The satirical comedy film is also said to be a part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

