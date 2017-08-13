Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Second Day Collection

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha deals with the problem of open defecation in rural areas of the country.

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released in 2900- 3000 screens in India and 590 screens in overseas. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha had collected Rs 11.70 crore (117 Million) net approx on day one. On day two the Akshay Kumar starrer has managed to grow upward, which means the weekend is going to be in the favour.

On day two, the film did an excellent business. It collected Rs 17 crore net approx. Taking the two day collection to Rs 28.7 crore net approx (287 million). This proves that the film is a winner. There are expectations of excellent growth even on Sunday.

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also has the advantage of the Independence Day holiday, which falls on Tuesday. The word of mouth for the film is good and which will surely boost the film.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a story about a woman (Bhumi), who leaves her husband (Akshay) on the first day of their marriage after discovering that their house doesn’t have a toilet. He then desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India. The satirical comedy film is also said to be a part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative.