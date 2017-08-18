Box Office: Annabelle: Creation Opens Better Than Bareilly Ki Barfi On Its First Day!

The most talked about Horror flick in the Conjuring series, Annabelle 2 Creation has released across India today. The film has opened to a great response at the Box Office. After the success of this previous franchises including Conjuring, Conjuring 2 and Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation is ready to create yet another record at the box office. The Hollywood flick has opened on a good note than Bollywood release, Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Bareilly Ki Barfi had a poor start of around 10-15% in the morning shows while Annabelle: Creation has opened to double the occupancy of Bareilly Ki Barfi at the Box Office. The day one business of the film is also expected to be huge than the Bollywood release.

Prequel Annabelle had scared up nearly $257 million at the worldwide box office in 2014. The new film is once again produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, who previously partnered on “The Conjuring” hit movies. The Conjuring 2 had grossed Rs 83.5 crores at the Indian Box-Office.

Going by the first reviews, the film is living up to people’s expectations than what we had anticipated it to be. Directed by David F Sandberg, the film stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto.

Annabelle 2 Creation is said to be the prequel of the Hollywood’s horror movie Annabelle that was released in the year 2014. Annabelle: Creation is a story about how several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

