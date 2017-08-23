Box Office: Annabelle:Creation, Bareilly Ki Barfi First Tuesday Business!

Annabelle Creation has done double the business of Bareilly Ki Barfi in five days at the Box Office.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi has received tremendous word of mouth and this has eventually helped the film to earn well at the Box Office. The film is currently heading to become a commercially successful film of the year. The film has managed to sustain the momentum after its first weekend.

The film opened to a slow start on its first day but picked up well over the weekend. Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao has collected Rs 1.95 crore on its first Tuesday, taking its total five business to Rs 15.5 crore net approx. That’s a good business for a film made on a moderate budget. The first-week business is expected to end up between 18-19 crore net approx.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

On the other hand, Hollywood horror film Annabelle Creation is overtaking Bollywood release Bareilly Ki Barfi with a good margin. The film has earned Rs 3.50 crore net approx. on day 5, taking its total business to around Rs 29.50 crore. It has done double the business of Bareilly Ki Barfi in five days.

With the Conjuring franchise being very popular in India, the film did a huge business of Rs 4.50 crore (45 million) net approx on day one. The film continued showing its huge growth and went on to earn Rs 7 crore net approx. on Saturday and Rs 8 crore on Sunday. The Horror drama witnessed its first fall on Monday by collecting around Rs 3.75 crore approx.

Adding the preview collection from Tuesday to Thursday i.e Rs 2.25 crore net approx, Annabelle Creation has earned Rs 29.50 crore net approx. in five days

Annabelle 2 Creation is said to be the prequel of the Hollywood’s horror movie Annabelle that was released in the year 2014. Annabelle: Creation is a story about how several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

Watch Video : Ayushmann Khurrana And Kriti Sanon Reveal Crazy Secrets | Bareilly Ki Barfi